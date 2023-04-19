OPS camp pins hopes on Tiruchi conference on April 24 

April 19, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated April 20, 2023 12:03 am IST - Chennai

The April 24 conference in Tiruchi, called by the group owing allegiance to the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, will, in all likelihood, mark the ‘political take off’ of the group as a political force. It is not yet clear whether the event will see the presence of the party’s former interim general secretary V.K.Sasikala and the AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

Though Mr. Panneerselvam has been positively responding to journalists’ queries regarding his joining hands with Ms. Sasikala and Mr. Dhinakaran, there has not been any indication from him, confirming the participation of the two. Perhaps, his group is keen on presenting its might publicly. This approach of the group could be seen from the observation of Mr. Panneerselvam early this month in Chennai that “the meeting will demonstrate on whose side lies the power of Puratchi Thalaivar [MGR], Puratchi Thalaivi Amma [Jayalalithaa] and workers.”

There is one more reason why the event is being held. Ever since the differences between Mr. Panneerselvam and the AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami erupted openly in June last over the issue of “unitary leadership versus dual leadership,” the camp led by the former has relied more on courts of law to secure relief than going to the public directly. There were a few roadshows that the OPS group held in October last year in connection with the Thevar Jayanthi and the death anniversary of Puli Thevar. “The Tiruchi event will be a show of strength of real cadres of the party,” says deputy coordinator of the group and Villivakkam’s former legislator J.C.D. Prabhakar.

When pointed out that as a matter of rule, breakaway groups had not succeeded in Tamil Nadu after MGR exited from the DMK in October 1972 to launch the AIADMK, Panruti S. Ramachandran, political advisor of the OPS group, says “what matters is the context in which the split happens.” At present, there is “vacuum” in the State and still exists space for “a rational organisation which listens to grievances of the people and offers solutions acceptable to all.” Besides, any new organisation has to focus on the “advancement of the future” instead of the “extension of the present,” Mr. Ramachandran observes. The OPS camp believes that it possesses the right qualifications to emerge as a principal player.

However, D. Jayakumar, spokesperson of the AIADMK and former Fisheries Minister, dismisses the proposed event as a “one-day wonder.” He adds that the OPS group is organising the event “for the sake of it” and this will not have “any impact” on the State politics.