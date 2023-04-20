Palaniswami rules out return of ‘selfish leaders’ to AIADMK

April 20, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Armed with the Election Commission of India’s letter recognising him as the General Secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday told journalists at the party headquarters that the “1.5 crore AIADMK cadres were swimming in a flood of happiness”. The party will organise a ‘spectacular’ public meeting on August 20 in Madurai.

The favourable outcome has been achieved after a prolonged legal battle and loyalists who were part of various factions will be welcomed back into the party “barring a few”, he said.

“We don’t want to speak about others and waste time. Apart from a few, those who really love this party and want ‘Puratchi Thalaivar’ MGR and ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’ Amma’s rule again in Tamil Nadu…will be welcomed into the party. We have already reached out to them,” he said.

Asked specifically about whether he would be willing to patch up with Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala, he said, “When I say a few will not be let back into the party, I will leave it to you to guess who they are. Only a few selfish people have left the party.”

Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK is the only party that has the temerity and strength to oppose the DMK and rejected criticism that the party has not been functioning in the best possible way as the principal Opposition due to factional infighting.

The party has been functioning ‘as usual’ and will undertake the process of setting up booth committees and ‘Ilaignar pasarai’ and ‘Magalir Pasarai’ in every booth across Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Palaniswami also made light the term Ottrai Thalaimai’ (single leadership), adding, “There is no need to state that the party has a single leader now. Everybody in the party has jointly selected me as the General Secretary. The party needs a head — this decision has been taken jointly by senior leaders, district secretaries, and general council members and they have given me this opportunity. We will strive to bring back Puratchi Thalaivi Amma’s government in Tamil Nadu.”

Asked about the party’s decision to contest in Pulikeshi Nagar Assembly seat in Karnataka’s Assembly elections, Mr. Palaniswami sought to downplay its significance and said there was no issue in its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“In Tamil Nadu, we have an alliance with the BJP. In Karnataka, AIADMK secretaries said there is a chance for us to win in one seat. The decision to contest was decided by the party’s parliamentary board and we wanted to show our identity there. What’s the big deal in contesting in one seat?” he said.

He also rejected the notion that the party has lost its base in the southern districts due the factional fights with O. Panneerselvam, T.T.V. Dhinakaran (former deputy general secretary of AIADMK) and Ms. Sasikala, who are supposed to have a strong support base in the South.

“It is natural for people to effect a change in the government. Despite so many disadvantages, our alliance won 75 seats. People decided to change the government, but now, they want to send DMK home. We haven’t lost any votes (in the southern districts),” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami also was critical of the media alleging that the DMK was being saved by the media in Tamil Nadu from criticism.

Earlier Mr. Palaniswami singled out Mr. Panneerselvam for criticism for his speech in the State Assembly where he said that the party headquarters was attacked by a gang when General Council meeting was being held.

“Everybody knows what happened. Who came, who attacked and who indulged in theft and broke into Amma’s room in the party headquarters – nobody can bury the truth. DMK used Annan OPS to desecrate the party headquarters,” he said.