No Lashkar militants in Coimbatore: Police

Two weeks after intelligence inputs were received that six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants had entered Coimbatore, Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan said on Wednesday that the law enforcement officials had not found any terrorists in the city so far.

Mr. Sharan said the police took preventive steps following the alert. “What they [intelligence agencies] are following up [on], I am not aware. We are doing our part,” he said.

The city police are currently maintaining a “normal level of alertness”, Mr. Sharan said.

On August 22, intelligence inputs from a Central agency stated that six LeT militants had intruded into Tamil Nadu via Sri Lanka for setting up a base in Coimbatore. For the subsequent few days, the police were on high alert, with nearly 1,500 personnel deployed across the city. The security blanket was eased a week later.

On the searches conducted by the National Investigation Agency on August 30, Mr. Sharan said they were not linked to the security alert.