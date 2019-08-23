Coimbatore

Alert on intrusion of LeT men: Nearly 1,500 police personnel deployed in Coimbatore

Railway Police personnel are on vigil at Coimbatore Railway Junction on August 23, 2019, following an intelligence input that six LeT terrorists had intruded into Tamil Nadu and had settled in Coimbatore.

No photo of suspects released, says DGP.

Following intelligence alert from a Central agency on Thursday that six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including five Tamil Muslims from Sri Lanka and a Pakistan national have intruded into Tamil Nadu and camped in Coimbatore, nearly 1,500 police personnel were deployed across Coimbatore city on Friday. The six LeT operatives have been assisted by a native of Thrissur in Kerala, who is employed in Bahrain but is untraceable.

Though initially a photo of the suspected Kerala man was circulated on mobile messaging platforms by some police personnel, Director General of Police J K Tripathy, talking to journalists in Chennai, denied that any such photograph has been released officially.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jayanth Murali arrived in Coimbatore to take stock of the security situation and held discussions with senior police officers earlier in the day.

Mr. Murali gave instructions to the Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan and other officers on tackling the security related situation. He also visited the Air Force Station in Sulur for a brief consultation with the Air Force officers. The 105 Battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp at Mahalingapuram has also been put on alert, sources added.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sharan said that a red alert has been maintained and the city police have undertaken “extensive bandobust” in places such as shopping malls and temples. “We have also informed Army and Air Forces to alert their defences,” he said. A total of 10 Quick Response Teams (QRT) has been “located in strategic places.”

Mr. Sharan too said the Coimbatore City Police have not released any photographs of the suspects. He refused to comment on the source (agency) of the “intelligence input”.

The police were engaged in search operations in public places such as hotels, malls, railway stations, bus stands and airport. Around 8,000 police personnel have been deployed in the eight districts in the western region.

A team of 34 commando officers have been deployed in Coimbatore and are also engaged in search operations in public places. Another team of commandos was deployed in Mettupalayam to monitor other parts of the district.

(With inputs from R Sivaraman in Chennai and R. Akileish in Coimbatore)

