NLC land acquisition protest | T.N. DGP warns of stringent action against PMK cadre who unleashed violence

July 28, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, on Friday warned of stringent action against perpetrators of violence in Neyveli where members of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) clashed with police personnel soon after the arrest of the party’s president Anbumani Ramadoss.

According to police sources, eight police personnel were injured and two police vehicles damaged after PMK cadres allegedly threw stones during the clash that erupted after Mr. Anbumani was taken into custody. The PMK leader was helming a protest organised by the party to condemn the Neyveli Lignite Corporation’s taking over of acquired wetlands in the area.

“Stringent action will be taken against those who indulged in violence. We have deployed over 1,000 police personnel in the area of disturbance. The situation is now under control,” Mr. Jiwal, who was proceeding to Neyveli, told The Hindu on Friday.

Mr Jiwal said the police would peruse photographs and videos taken at the scene of clash and arrest those who were being violent. So far, the police have taken 300 persons into preventive custody.

The DGP also said elaborate security arrangements had been made in around the NLC premises in coordination with the authorities concerned. Police sources said that bus services in the area had been temporarily suspended.