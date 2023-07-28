Anbumani Ramadoss detained in Neyveli, PMK cadres turn violent

July 28, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - Cuddalore

Neyveli turned into a battleground on Friday after Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadres clashed with the police in front of the arch gate of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd., in protest against the arrest of party president Anbumani Ramadoss, during a protest meeting.

The party had organised a protest demonstration condemning NLC’s takeover of acquired wetlands in the region.

After his address at the protest site, a large number of PMK cadres led by Mr. Anbumani attempted to force their way through the barricades placed in front of the arch gate and picket the Central Public Sector Enterprise. Tension mounted, after the agitators hurled plastic bottles and stones on to the arch gate and on to riot control vehicles parked behind it.

#PMK protest at #Neyveli | Riot control vehicles firing tear gas & water cannons against PMK cadres protesting against the arrest of PMK president #AnbumaniRamadoss at Neyveli arch gate on Friday.



🎥: S. Prasad (@SaiKesavaPrasad) / The Hindu pic.twitter.com/sKdF6BTxch — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) July 28, 2023

Three police vehicles arrived at the venue to detain the protestors. Even as Mr. Anbumani was being detained, irate cadres damaged the windscreen of two police vehicles and clashed with the police. Stones were pelted on the police and media persons and the agitators damaged the barricades and placed them on the road preventing the vehicle carrying Mr. Anbumani and PMK cadres from leaving.

Riot control vehicles were immediately pressed into service and the police resorted to lathi-charging the cadres, fired tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the agitators.

Shops and other business establishments in Neyveli immediately downed shutters.