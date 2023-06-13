National Exit Test for medical students is neither in the interest of students nor State governments: CM Stalin writes to PM Modi

June 13, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the wake of the announcement by Union Health Ministry that a National Exit Test (NExT) would be held from 2024, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterating Tamil Nadu’s opposition to this, and further requested that the NExT not be introduced and the existing system be allowed to continue.

The introduction of NExT was “neither in the interest of the students nor in the interest of State governments who fund most of the medical institutions,” Mr. Stalin said and contended that the step seemed to be “just another attempt to dilute the role of State governments and universities in the health sector and to centralise the powers with the Union government.” A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

NExT would be a single examination that would replace final-year MBBS examinations and the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET - PG) entrance exam, thus acting as a qualifying test for granting registration to doctors. It would also function as the basis for postgraduate seat allocation.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said that the NEET-based medical admission system under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act has adversely impacted the equitable, school education-based selection process and its contribution to the strengthening of the public health system. “At this juncture, the proposed introduction of NExT will surely exacerbate this trend and cause an irreparable damage to the interest of rural and socially disadvantaged students and the public institutions under State governments,” Mr. Stalin said.

Pointing out that the curriculum for medical education was already being devised under the norms fixed by the NMC in all States and that the curricula, training and examination systems were monitored vigilantly by the respective State medical universities, he said the students were awarded MBBS degrees in recognised colleges, only after rigorous training and examinations.

“In this situation, the introduction of such a common exit test will definitely be an additional burden on the students. Given the high academic burden and stress faced by our medical students this needs to be strictly avoided. In addition, the introduction of such a course as a mandatory exit test will also hamper the clinical learning, which is vital for MBBS graduates,” Mr. Stalin said.

While young graduates focussed both on the theoretical and clinical aspects of medical science under the existing system, the students who opt for PG admissions focus on theoretical PG exams. “But the introduction of mandatory exit exam will force them to focus more on the theoretical part of medicine during their courses and internships. This is bound to hamper development of adequate clinical skills,” the letter said.