Palaniswami, Panneerselvam oppose common counselling for medical courses

The AIADMK general secretary and the party’s former coordinator, in separate statements, criticised the proposed move, stating that it would encroach upon State autonomy

June 13, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday opposed the proposed common counselling for admission to medical courses.

In separate statements, the two leaders expressed their criticism of the proposed move on the ground that this would encroach upon State autonomy. Calling for a rollback on this decision, Mr. Palaniswami said his party had never supported any law that would take away the rights of Tamil Nadu while Mr. Panneerselvam expressed the apprehension that the reservation policy, being implemented by the State government, might not be implemented if the common counselling were to take place. 

Dhinakaran slams Annamalai’s remarks

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on the reported allusory remark of State president of the BJP K. Annamalai to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, criticised him and asked him to introspect on whether he was fit to hold his post. 

