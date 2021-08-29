Tamil Nadu

Mother booked after video of thrashing 2-year-old son goes viral

Representational Image | Sathyamangalam police said the accused, Ms. Tulasi, had thrashed her son in a similar manner on earlier occasions.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Sathyamangalam police have booked a 22-year-old woman on charges of beating her two-year-old son and filming the act on her mobile.

After the video went viral on social media, a special police team was formed to nab the woman, hailing from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the couple, G. Vadivelan (37) and Tulasi (22) of Manalpadi Mottur near Gingee, have been married for five years and have two children aged four and two years.

The couple had recently filed for divorce, after which the woman had left for her native, a police officer said.

Though the incident occurred in February, it came to light only on Saturday.

Mr. Vadivelan, while using Ms. Tulasi’s phone, accidentally opened a folder and stumbled upon the videos. Ms. Tulasi had beaten their younger son and recorded the act, he found in the videos.

Mr. Vadivelan saved the videos on his phone and lodged a complaint with the Sathyamangalam police.

Police said the woman had thrashed her son in a similar manner on earlier occasions.

A case has been booked against her under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 75 (abusing a child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The special police team has left for Chittoor to arrest Ms. Tulasi.

Further investigations are on.


