Economic development with social justice is our goal: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to focus on attracting big-ticket investments to State.

Eight months since he took over as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, DMK president M.K. Stalin has set his priorities on attracting big-ticket investments while simultaneously battling the global novel coronavirus pandemic. He is pushing for a ‘Dravidian model’ where economic development is inclusive.

“Our goal is equal economic development that will be in tune with social justice. It has taken root since the days of the Justice Party government [in pre-Independent India]. I have explained this as Dravidian model,” Mr. Stalin told The Hindu in an interview on the occasion of the launch of ‘Tamil Nadu in focus’, a special weekly section showcasing the southern State’s history, culture, heritage and progress in key sectors.

10-year vision

The first-time Chief Minister, who gained rich experience as administrator in his past roles of Mayor, Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, is planning for the long term on the basis of a 10-year vision he unveiled in Tiruchi in the run-up to the last Assembly election.

“I had requested the people to give the next 10 years to the DMK to rescue the State, which lagged behind during the AIADMK rule. They have given us the first five years. As per the seven promises made in Tiruchi, we are focussing on economy, agriculture, water resources, education-cum-health, urban development, rural infrastructure and social justice,” he said, exuding optimism that the people would come forward to give him another five-year term in 2026.

Mr. Stalin said big industrialists in India and global investors now felt Tamil Nadu had a favourable investment climate. Such faith by the industry had helped the government take income-generating measures without affecting the economic infrastructure in the midst of the pandemic.

While setting a mission to make Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy, the Chief Minister did not believe in organising ostentatious global investors’ conference “for propaganda as done by the AIADMK government”. Instead, his government believed in providing infrastructure that instil confidence in investors along with transparent governance and expeditious clearance for projects. So far, at two events in Chennai and Coimbatore, 108 MoUs were signed for cumulative investments worth ₹ 63,716 crore to generate 1,60,277 jobs.