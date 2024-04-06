GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha polls | CPI(M) manifesto focuses on State rights, job creation, independence of Central agencies

The manifesto also promises to bring education back to the State list, and to increase the number of working days under MGNREGS to 200

April 06, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan released the party manifesto in Chennai on Saturday, April 6, 2024

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan released the party manifesto in Chennai on Saturday, April 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday, April 6, 2024, released the party’s manifesto, which focuses on State rights, job creation, bringing education back to the State list and stopping privatisation of public sector undertakings, among other issues.

The manifesto promised to make agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (I-T) Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and also institutions like the Election Commission (EC) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), independent again.

DMK Manifesto: M.K. Stalin promises more autonomy for States if INDIA bloc is voted to power

The CPI(M) will work towards the scrapping of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and withdraw the amendments made to the Rights to Information (RTI) Act and Lokpal Act, the manifesto said.

It also promised to withdraw the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the new criminal laws and to release those arrested under various Acts brought in over the past 10 years of the BJP government.

‘No governor’

The CPI(M) said its stance is that there was no need for a Governor. However, the manifesto of the party said it would urge for appointments of Governors to be made in consultation State governments. It would also demand that Chief Minister be the Chancellor of State Universities.

The party said it would also ensure adequate sharing of funds to Tamil Nadu; would make employment a fundamental right and pay an assistance amount to the unemployed, besides filling up vacancies in all departments of the Central and State government.

‘Nyay Patra’ manifesto | Congress promises raising 50% quota cap, caste census

The CPI(M) would also urge for an increase in the number of days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from 100 to 200, and increase the daily wage to ₹600, besides seeking a similar Act for urban areas.

The manifesto also said the party would call for bringing education back to the State list and the withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, besides seeking a nod for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exemption bill passed by the Tamil Nadu government and the cancellation of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

It also promised a waiver on farm loans.

Vetoing privatisation of education, health

CPI(M) would also work towards the withdrawal of moves to privatise sectors such as education, health, transport, banks, railways, insurance, and towards withdrawing amendments to the Electricity Act.

It also said Tamil would be made the official language of communication, and adequate funds for Tamil development would be ensured.

The manifesto also focused on the welfare of minorities, labourers and fishers, among others.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Mr. Balakrishnan said even in the northern states, there were signs that NDA-alliance would lose in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

