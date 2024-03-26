GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | CPI (M) predicts complete sweep for INDIA bloc in T.N. and Puducherry

G. Ramakrishnan of the CPI (M) said there was a wealth of anger against PM Modi’s BJP government at the Centre for failing to provide employment, and for not improving the living conditions of ordinary people

March 26, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan, addressing the media at the party’s office in Puducherry on Tuesday, March 26, 2024

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan, addressing the media at the party’s office in Puducherry on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) G. Ramakrishnan on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, said the INDIA bloc would sweep the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, Mr. Ramkrishnan said the INDIA alliance partners would win all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the single seat from Puducherry. “Last year, we lost one seat in Tamil Nadu but this time we are going to win all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and retain the Puducherry seat as well. There is so much anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP government. People have understood the corruption involved in the electoral bond scheme and the BJP’s failures on the governance front,” he said. 

The funds received by the BJP under the electoral bond scheme have exposed the duplicity of the party in its fight against corruption, he said. While enforcement agencies were targeting Opposition leaders, corrupt leaders were joining BJP to evade probes, he claimed, in an apparent reference to the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. 

The Union Government had also failed to address the issue of unemployment and improve the living conditions of ordinary citizens and farmers. They promised to double the income of farmers, but the farming community continues to suffer, Mr. Ramakrishnan said. These issues would certainly impact the electoral fortunes of the BJP in the northern States as well, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan also flayed the All India N R Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry for its failure to reopen ration shops and its handling of the law and order situation. “The government failed to open ration shops but instead, opened new resto bars,” he said.

