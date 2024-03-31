GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Annamalai, NDA leaders booked for violation of MCC in Tiruchi

March 31, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been booked against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K. Annamalai and some of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) district level leaders for violating the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Tiruchi.

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, Mr. Annamalai campaigned for Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) candidate P. Senthilnathan. In the campaign, Mr. Annamalai started his speech at 10.05 pm and ended at 10.15 pm. The campaign was held in the Thillai Nagar Arasa maram bus stop in the city.

The Thillai Nagar police, following the complaint lodged by the video surveillance team of the election squad filed a complaint. Mr. Annamalai, BJP district secretary M. Kaleeshwaran, K. Umanath, district secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Rajasekar district secretary for AMMK and Sarubala Thondaiman for unlawful assembly. The complaint also stated that the campaign created public nuisance, and obstruction of public pathways.

The police also filed another case on Mr. Kaleeshwaran for displaying the party flag along with a flex banner without prior permission.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.