Kallakurichi girl death: National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights to hold spot inquiry on July 27

The Hindu Bureau July 20, 2022 14:48 IST

Intervention of NCPCR follows massive violence that erupted on July 17 over the death of the girl student at Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district on July 13.

Priyank Kanoongo. File

Intervention of NCPCR follows massive violence that erupted on July 17 over the death of the girl student at Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district on July 13.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo will visit Kallakurichi on July 27 to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of the class XII student at Chinna Salem. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Mr. Kanoongo wrote that he will visit Kallakurichi to “inquire into the case of suspicious death of a girl child in a residential school”. Also read: Days after riots over girl student’s death, Kallakurichi Collector, SP transferred Earlier on Tuesday, the CB-CID began its investigation over the 17-year-old girl’s death in the school premises. Later in the day, acting on the directions of the Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu police formed a Special Investigation Team headed by Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Salem Range, to probe the riots that broke out on July 17, during the protest held over the girl’s death.



Our code of editorial values