Kallakurichi student death: CB-CID begins probe

The Hindu Bureau July 19, 2022 12:30 IST

Chinna Salem police handed over the documents and case diary files with the evidence collected so far to the CB-CID team probing the death of the class XII student in Kallakurichi district

A huge posse of policemen stationed in front of the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital where the body of the deceased class XII girl has been kept on July 19, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinna Salem police handed over the documents and case diary files with the evidence collected so far to the CB-CID team probing the death of the class XII student in Kallakurichi district

Two days after the case relating to the death of a Class XII girl student of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in the district was transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a team of officials from the investigating agency began their probe on Tuesday. On Sunday, the Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu who made a spot visit to the school ordered the transfer of the case to the CB-CID. Police sources said the documents and case diary files were handed over by the Chinna Salem police to the CB-CID team with the evidence collected so far. The team led by Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque visited the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital where the body of the victim was first brought after she was found dead in the premises of the hostel on July 13. The team enquired with the hospital authorities. They are also expected to visit the private school where massive violence broke out on Sunday last. Also read:113 more arrested over Kallakurichi violence



Our code of editorial values