Days after riots, Kallakurichi Collector, SP transferred
Sravan Kumar Jatavath will be the new Collector
The Collector and Superintendent of Police of Villupuram district were shifted, days after violence broke out following the death of a young girl in a school in Kallakurichi.
The State government transferred Kallakurichi Collector P N Sridhar, Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar on Tuesday. Sravan Kumar Jatavath will be the new Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, Chennai, P. Pakalavan, was posted as the new SP of Kallakurichi, police sources said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.