Bail petition of Hari Padman dismissed

April 11, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet court complex on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of Hari Padman, 46, an assistant professor of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts under the Kalakshetra Foundation, who was arrested recently on charges of sexual harassment.

Last month, the students of the Kalakshetra Foundation resorted to protests demanding the dismissal of four staff members, including Padman, who have been accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment of girl students on the campus.

Following a complaint from a former woman student who had discontinued her studies in 2019, the All Women Police, Adyar booked Hari Padman under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment) 509 (use of words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and section 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Two days later, on April 3, Haripadman was arrested by the police in the early hours and remanded to judicial custody. He had filed a bail petition before the metropolitan magistrate court.

The court took up the petition and conducted hearing for two days of government side and defence side besides an intervening petitioner

Appearing for AIDWA, an intervening petitioner, advocate R.Thirumoorthy opposed the grant of bail petition and argued that students would not come forward with any complaint in case of bail petitioner enlarged on bail.

After hearing all sides, S. Mohanambal, senior civil judge dismissed the bail petition.