Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary observed across Tamil Nadu; leaders pay tributes

February 25, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other party members celebrating 76th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalitha at AIADMK party headquarters in Royapettah

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other party members celebrating 76th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalitha at AIADMK party headquarters in Royapettah | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The 76th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa was observed by her followers and admirers across Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

At the party’s headquarters in Royapettah here, the party’s general secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, garlanded the statues of Jayalalithaa and party founder M.G. Ramachandran. He cut a cake weighing 76 kg to mark the occasion, and inaugurated a medical camp.

As many as 1,000 persons were given financial assistance and food.

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, paid floral homage to Jayalalithaa’s statue, located on the higher education campus on Kamarajar Salai. He later distributed food to those who were working at Jayalalithaa’s memorial on the Marina.

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, paid homage to Jayalalithaa at her newly-built residence in Poes Garden.

The AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, paid tributes to the former Chief Minister in Madurai.

