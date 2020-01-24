How to crack TNPSC: disappearing ink, re-marked answer sheets

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Friday debarred 99 candidates for life on charges of indulging in malpractice in the Group-IV Services examination conducted on September 1, 2019.

Three persons have been arrested so far in the case.

Crime Branch CID officers, probing the case, said the 99 candidates used evaporating ink to mark the answers to objective type questions.

After the markings vanished a couple of hours later, two officials of the State government, entrusted with transporting the answer scripts to safe custody, inked in the right answers on the scripts.

39 in top 100

While 39 such candidates passed the exam and made it to the top 100 in the rank list, others could not clear the examination since the suspect officials did not have time to make entries in all the 99 answer scripts of candidates who appeared in the Rameswaram and Keelakarai centres of Ramanathapuram district, investigating officials said. “Further investigation also revealed that the suspected agents along with those in examination duty in these centres, had replaced answer sheets of 52 candidates,” the TNPSC said earlier in the day.

The TNPSC had conducted the Group-IV exams for filling up 9,398 posts for which 16,29,865 candidates appeared.

The results were declared on November 12 last year and the certificate verification of the successful candiates was underway when the fraud came to light.

An First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered against the 99 candidates and suspected agents, the Commission said.

Hours after registering a case, a special team under the direct supervision of Director-General of Police M.S Jaffar Sait cracked the case and unravelled the modus operandi of the suspects. The two suspect tahsildars were taken into custody in Ramanathapuram and brought to Chennai for interrogation. Special teams are on the lookout for one Jayakumar of Anna Nagar, Chennai, who is alleged to be the kingpin, and his associates.

Given two pens

According to officials, a source in the Directorate of Public Instruction campus passed on the details of applicants to the two tahsildars, who then contacted them with offers to help during the exam. After asking them to opt for Rameswaram or Keelakarai as the examination centre, the suspect officials collected ₹10-12 lakh from each of them as “service” charge.

The candidates were then given two pens on the day of the examination — one was a regular pen for writing the registration number and other identification details, the other was filled with evaporative ink to mark the answers.

“After the ink vanished an hour later, the suspect officials who had the list of their candidates then made fresh markings with the help of readily available answer keys. This is the first time that we have come across such a fraud,” a senior investigator told The Hindu.