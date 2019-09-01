Tamil Nadu

16.29 lakh to take TNPSC exam

The test will be conducted at 5,575 locations across the State

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has admitted 16.29 lakh candidates for the Group IV 2019 examinations to be held on Sunday. The examination will be held to select 6,491 candidates.

The number of women admitted for the examination is 9.2 lakh. As many as 7.09 lakh men and 36 candidates of the third gender will appear for the examination.

The examination will be conducted at 5,575 locations across the State. TNPSC has asked candidates to reach the examination centre by 9 a.m. The applicants should read and follow the instructions given under para no.22. of the instructions to the applicants, which is available in the Commission’s website, www.tnpsc.gov.in/www. tnpscexams.net and the instructions given in side 1 of the OMR answer sheet.

