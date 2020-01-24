CB-CID to probe scam in Group-IV examination

The Crime Branch CID of the Tamil Nadu police has launched an investigation into allegations that at least 40 candidates indulged in fraud to clear the Group-IV examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

The agency registered a case after Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy referred a formal complaint lodged by the TNPSC to probe the matter. The allegation is that the answer scripts of the suspected candidates were tampered with in Rameswaram and Keelakarai centres in Ramanathapuram district.

Following allegations that candidates who appeared from these centres figured in the top 100 ranks, an internal enquiry conducted by the TNPSC revealed that 57 candidates, of which 40 belonged to other districts, had qualified for verification of certificates from these two centres. The examination was held in nine centres in Ramanathapuram district and the suspected candidates appeared in different centres.

At the CB-CID headquarters, DGP M.S. Jaffar Sait reviewed the case with senior officers and formed a special team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to apprehend the suspected kingpin and his associates. Investigators would examine all the 40 suspected candidates and government officials who were on duty in Rameswaram and Keelakarai centres.

“While 57 candidates who appeared in Rameswaram and Keelakarai centres have cleared the exams with high scores, we are suspecting tampering of answer scripts in the case of 40 candidates. The role of State government staff who were in charge of the centres and handled the custody of the answer scripts is being verified,” a police officer said.

The Group-IV examination to fill up 6,491 vacancies was conducted on September 1, 2019 in which 16,29,865 candidates, including 7.18 lakh women, 16,601 differently abled candidates and 4,973 destitute widows, appeared at 5,575 centres across in the State. The results were published in a record 72 days. The photographs and details of candidates were printed on the answer sheets to prevent malpractices.