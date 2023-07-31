Historian Ramachandra Guha calls for immediate release of publisher Badri Seshadri

July 31, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Chennai

Writer and historian Ramachandra Guha has called for the immediate release of arrested Tamil publisher and political commentator Badri Seshadri.

Mr. Guha described the publisher’s arrest as being “inconsistent with the principles of natural justice”.

Mr. Seshadri was arrested from his house in Chennai, based on a complaint from Kaviyarasu, a lawyer from Kadur village, who lodged the complaint at the Kunnam police station in Perambalur district.

The complaint against Mr. Seshadri was over his criticism of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in an interview to a YouTube channel in connection with the ethnic violence in Manipur. Cases were registered against him under Sections 153, 153 A and 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrest polarised social media as supporters of the ruling DMK were for it while others opposed it on the ground that arresting someone for criticising the CJI was unnecessary.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Guha said the arrest “brings discredit to your Government and to the culture and history of the Tamil people”.

“As you know, Tamil Nadu has been the cradle of great literature down the ages. In more recent times, influential politicians across party lines have also been acclaimed for their contributions to literature. They include three Chief Ministers — Rajaji, Anna, and M. Karunanidhi. Given this rich literary and intellectual history, Tamil Nadu should be the last State in the Indian Union to be held guilty of persecuting writers for their political views,” he said.

Mr. Guha said Mr. Seshadri’s criticism of the Supreme Court “cannot be, by themselves, a basis for arrest”. “If there is a case to be made against him, it should be made in court. A pre-emptive arrest merely on the basis of an FIR appears to be an act of political vindictiveness,” he said. He said the government’s claim to “promote literature and culture rings hollow in the light of the arrest of Mr. Seshadri”.