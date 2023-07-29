HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri arrested for criticising CJI, Supreme Court over Manipur violence

Mr. Seshadri was arrested from his home in Chennai early on Saturday; the arrest was made based on a complaint by a lawyer in Perambalur district

July 29, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Badri Seshadri

Badri Seshadri | Photo Credit: Twitter @bseshadri

Noted political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri was arrested early on Saturday, at his residence in Chennai, by the Perambalur district police, for comments made on a YouTube video that were critical of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), and the Supreme Court, over its hearing of a case on the Manipur violence.

The arrest was made based on a complaint from a lawyer, Kaviyarasu of Kadur village, who had lodged a complaint at the Kunnam police station in Perambalur district against Mr. Seshadri.

Police sources said Mr. Seshadri was first detained from his house in Mylapore, Chennai, and was later taken to Perambalur district. Mr. Seshadri, in a recent YouTube interview, was allegedly strongly critical of the Supreme Court and CJI D.Y. Chandrachud.

The case against Mr. Seshadri has been registered under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and 505 1 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / arrest / police / state politics / Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.