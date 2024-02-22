February 22, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

1. Actor Trisha sends defamation notice to A.V. Raju

Actor Trisha has sent a defamation notice to former AIADMK functionary A.V. Raju of Salem district.

This comes a day after Mr. Raju apologised on Tuesday for making demeaning remarks against Ms. Trisha, soon after she warned of severe action. He claimed his remarks were misinterpreted.

Earlier on Sunday, after he was expelled from the AIADMK, the former district level functionary had claimed to journalists that the party’s MLAs were entertained by film actors at a resort in Koovathur near Chennai where they stayed following a rebellion by then Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. He dragged Ms. Trisha’s name as well during the interaction with journalists.

2. Blight on Kalakshetra: Madras HC

It is a blight on Kalakshetra Foundation to have not addressed effectively and promptly the allegations of sexual harassment of students, the Madras High Court has said. It ordered immediate consideration of recommendations made by an independent inquiry committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge K. Kannan.

3. T.N. Assembly | AIADMK stages a walkout

The Tamil Nadu government reiterated its position that a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu in Karnataka could not be constructed without Tamil Nadu’s assent. It asserted that no one in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of their political affiliation, would ever grant assent to the project.

Not satisfied with the Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan’s reply, the Leader of Opposition Edappdi K. Palaniswami led AIADMK legislators on a walkout from the Assembly.