GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Trisha warns of action, ex-AIADMK functionary apologises

Ms. Trisha expressed disgust over the issue

February 20, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Former AIADMK member apologizes to actor Trisha for demeaning remarks, claiming misinterpretation, after expulsion for revealing party secrets. File.

Former AIADMK member apologizes to actor Trisha for demeaning remarks, claiming misinterpretation, after expulsion for revealing party secrets. File.

Former AIADMK functionary A.V. Raju on Tuesday apologised for certain demeaning remarks made by him against actor Trisha, soon after she warned of severe action. He claimed his remarks were misinterpreted.

On Sunday, after he was expelled from the AIADMK, the former district level functionary had claimed to journalists that the party’s MLAs were entertained by film actors at a resort in Koovathur where they stayed following a rebellion by then Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. He dragged Ms. Trisha’s name as well during the interaction with journalists.

ALSO READ
Trisha on Mansoor Ali Khan: ‘I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him’

This led to an outrage among sections of the film fraternity. On Tuesday, Ms. Trisha expressed disgust over the issue. “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department,” she said in a social media post.

The former AIADMK functionary then claimed that he had only narrated what former MLA G. Venkatachalam had told him and claimed his remarks were misinterpreted. In a video message on social media, he said, “If my comments had in any way caused hurt, I express my apology to Ms.Trisha and directors Cheran and R.K. Selvamani.”

Related Topics

Salem / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.