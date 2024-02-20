Actor Trisha warns of action, ex-AIADMK functionary apologises

February 20, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Salem

Former AIADMK functionary A.V. Raju on Tuesday apologised for certain demeaning remarks made by him against actor Trisha, soon after she warned of severe action. He claimed his remarks were misinterpreted.

On Sunday, after he was expelled from the AIADMK, the former district level functionary had claimed to journalists that the party’s MLAs were entertained by film actors at a resort in Koovathur where they stayed following a rebellion by then Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. He dragged Ms. Trisha’s name as well during the interaction with journalists.

This led to an outrage among sections of the film fraternity. On Tuesday, Ms. Trisha expressed disgust over the issue. “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department,” she said in a social media post.

The former AIADMK functionary then claimed that he had only narrated what former MLA G. Venkatachalam had told him and claimed his remarks were misinterpreted. In a video message on social media, he said, “If my comments had in any way caused hurt, I express my apology to Ms.Trisha and directors Cheran and R.K. Selvamani.”