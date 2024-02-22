DMK govt. reiterates position on Mekedatu; AIADMK stages walkout

February 22, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday reiterated its position that a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu in Karnataka could not be constructed without Tamil Nadu’s assent. It asserted that no one in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of their political affiliation, would ever grant assent to the project.

“Let me make it clear. Just because they [Karnataka] have said that they are allocating funds for the dam, or because they keep saying that they would construct it, it doesn’t mean that the dam would be built. It cannot be done without our consent. No one in Tamil Nadu would give assent to it, irrespective of the party to which they belong. So, there is no need for any fear,” Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan told the Assembly.

The Minister was responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami over the 28th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), in which Karnataka had sought to discuss its proposal for a dam at Mekedatu.

Mr. Palaniswami also demanded that the DMK government introduce a resolution in the Assembly condemning the CWMA for having allegedly overstepped its mandate. He also demanded that the DMK government move the Supreme Court against the CWMA in this regard.

The Minister said that the minutes of the CWMA meeting did not reflect what had actually transpired at the meeting, and that he had criticised the chairperson of the CWMA in this regard. Representatives from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and the Central Water Commission did not favour discussing the Mekedatu proposal at the meeting, he said.

“The members only expressed their opinion. No voting took place. The chairperson said that the proposal may be returned to the CPWD based on the opinion of the majority of the members,” the Minister said. “However, in the minutes of the meeting, it was mentioned that the chairperson had said that the Mekedatu proposal was to be sent to the Central Water Commission to scrutinise its technical and economic aspects and decide on its feasibility, and for further action,” he added.

Mr. Duraimurugan recalled that soon after it received the minutes of the meeting, Tamil Nadu had objected to the content and written to the authorities concerned. “Even if it is sent to the CWC, they cannot construct it [the dam]. They have to get permission from the Forest Department and then the Environment Department. Without Tamil Nadu’s consent, they cannot even move a brick,” he said.

Referring to BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan’s demand that the DMK government hold talks with the Congress government in Karnataka as the two parties were allies, Mr. Duraimurugan said, “The plan is not to go for talks, because we are tired of holding talks.”

He pointed out that several rounds of talks earlier did not bear fruit.

Not satisfied with the Minister’s reply, Mr. Palaniswami led AIADMK legislators on a walkout from the Assembly.