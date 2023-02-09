February 09, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

1. Over 18 kgs of gold dumped by smugglers in sea, recovered

After a two-day search in Mandapam sea with the help of divers, 12 bars of gold weighing 1.5 kg each, that were dumped in sea by smugglers were recovered. According to preliminary reports, the recovered gold weighs about 18 kgs and is worth crores of rupees.

Earlier, sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) who were tipped off about gold smuggling through sea near Mandapam kept a vigil on the sea, along with the Coast Guard. Yesterday, when the team approached a suspected boat, the suspects who were later nabbed, dumped unidentified items into the sea. Investigation is on.

2. Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK candidate introduced

During a public meeting at Erode, the interim general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami, introduces K.S. Thennarasu, the candidate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the byelection.

The meeting is also being attending by AIADMK’s senior leaders and coalition party leaders including G.K. Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress.

Earlier in the day, election officials sealed a marriage hall at Krishnampalayam in Erode (East) Assembly constituency where AIADMK functionaries conducted a meeting without obtaining permission, for the second time.

3. President Murmu to visit T.N. on February 18

President of India Droupadi Murmu is to visit Madurai and Coimbatore on February 18, during her maiden trip to Tamil Nadu after assuming office in July last year.

According to sources, Ms. Murmu will visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and later arrive at Coimbatore to attend the Mahashivratri programme at Isha Yoga Centre the same night.