Scuba divers search for ‘gold’ dumped into sea off Mandapam

DRI sleuths were tipped off about gold being smuggled through sea near Mandapam. When the team approached a suspected boat, it found the suspects dumping something into the sea, an official said.

February 08, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated February 09, 2023 01:02 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Indian Coast Guard personnel search for objects supposedly thrown into the sea from a boat off Mandapam on February 8, 2023

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Indian Coast Guard personnel search for objects supposedly thrown into the sea from a boat off Mandapam on February 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have deployed few scuba divers on Wednesday to search for “gold,” allegedly dumped into the sea off Mandapam by smugglers.

According to sources, the DRI sleuths were tipped off about gold being smuggled through sea near Mandapam. A team of officials, along with Coast Guard personnel, kept a watch on the sea along Mandapam since the early hours of Wednesday. When they noticed a suspected boat, they approached fast towards it. However, the team found the suspects dumping something into the sea, an official said.

The suspects were picked up and taken to the Coast Guard office for interrogation.

The scuba divers, who searched for “gold” in the sea till evening are expected to resume their search on Thursday.

