Girl in Nagapattinam dies after being set afire by mother, honour killing suspected

The teenager’s mother also attempted suicide and her condition is said to be critical

A 17-year-old girl died on Tuesday night of burns, after she was allegedly set on fire by her mother in a case of suspected honour killing. The mother also attempted suicide by dousing herself with kerosene and setting fire to herself. The incident took place in Vazhamangalam village in Nagapapattinam on Monday .

Enquiries conducted by Thittacheri police revealed that the mother, Umamaheshwari (48) committed the act enraged over her daughter’s relationship with a boy of a ‘lower caste’. The girl, who had earlier eloped with the boy, had been brought home by her parents, sources said.

Both mother and daughter were admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital with over 90 % burns. The condition of the mother is said to be critical.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

