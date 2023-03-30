Fake videos on migrant workers | Tamil Nadu Police get three-day custody of Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap 

March 30, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated March 31, 2023 01:33 am IST - MADURAI

A court in Madurai on Thursday granted the police three-day custody of YouTuber Manish Kashyap from Bihar who has been accused of spreading fake videos on social media about migrants from the State being attacked in Tamil Nadu. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate I on Thursday afternoon.

The complainant, M. Jagatheswaran of Madurai, had lodged a police complaint on March 10 stating that fake videos were being uploaded on social media. Based on the complaint, the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

During the course of the investigation it was found out that Manish Kashyap had uploaded the videos. Meanwhile, Manish Kashyap was remanded in judicial custody in Bihar in connection with similar cases registered there. The Madurai District Cyber Crime Police, on the basis of the warrant issued by the Judicial Magistrate I in Madurai, approached the authorities and the local court in Bihar and brought Manish Kashyap to Madurai and produced him before the Judicial Magistrate I.

The police sought the custody of the YouTuber for seven days for interrogation. Assistant Public Prosecutor M. Chokkalingam submitted that the fake videos uploaded by Manish Kashyap had caused panic among the people and his custodial interrogation was warranted in the case. A prisoner on transit warrant had been obtained, he submitted.

Appearing for Manish Kashyap, advocate Niranjan S. Kumar opposed the police custody for the YouTuber.

Judicial Magistrate I V. Deelabanu took into account the submissions made and granted the police three-day custody of Manish Kashyap. The police were directed to produce him before the court on April 3.