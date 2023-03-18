HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu migrants row | Mastermind Manish Kashyap arrested

After an investigation by EOU, it has come to the fore that most of the videos circulated on social media were fabricated and fake

March 18, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 10:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manish Kashyap, who created panic by spreading fake videos about Bihari migrants being allegedly attacked in Tamil Nadu. Photo: Twitter/@bihar_police

Youtuber and mastermind, who created panic by spreading fake videos on social media about Bihari migrants being allegedly attacked in Tamil Nadu, Manish Kashyap, was arrested by the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Bihar and Bettiah police.

Earlier, the EOU had frozen his bank accounts worth ₹42 lakh. Manish has been absconding for the past week since FIR was lodged against him and others.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Opposition in Bihar attempted to portray Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as anti-Bihari alleging that when the migrants’ workers were being beaten up in Tamil Nadu, the RJD leader Tejashwi was cutting the cake of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on his birthday.

There was a big uproar over the issue in the ongoing Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly and Opposition walked out from the House when Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary had rejected their demand of a special debate on the issue.

After an investigation by EOU, it has come to the fore that most of the videos circulated on social media were fabricated and fake. In fact, one of the videos in which Bihari migrants were shown with injury on the forehead was shot in Bengali Colony of Jakkanpur locality in Patna. The shooting of the video took place on March 6 and was posted on social media on March 8. 

