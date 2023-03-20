Manish Kashyap: from YouTube popularity to arrest by police for spreading rumours in Tamil Nadu

March 20, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Patna

Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, alias Manish Kashyap, is in the eye of storm yet again. After battling several cases and controversies in the past, the popular YouTuber was arrested recently by the Bihar Police for creating panic by spreading fake videos on social media about migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

On the run for more than a week, he was arrested following his surrender last Saturday at the Jagdishpur police station in West Champaran district, where he hails from.

The 33-year-old Mr. Kashyap is the prime accused in the case filed by Tamil Nadu Police and their counterparts in Bihar. The Bihar Police have registered 13 cases and the T.N. Police nine cases in connection with the rumours.

According to residents of West Champaran, after completing his schooling in a government school in Bettiah in the district, he received a degree in civil engineering from the Savitribai Phule University in Pune in 2016. However, despite his engineering background, Mr. Kashyap began showing interest in a media career, and soon started his own YouTube channel Sachtak, which now has six million subscribers.

Mr. Kashyap is known to highlight social issues like corruption in Bihar. The YouTuber travels across the State to film his videos and has interviewed the likes of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, eldest son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad. Mr. Kashyap had said in one of his interviews that he chose to highlight the issue of corruption after a government official asked him for a bribe for re-issuing his driving licence.

ALSO READ | Allaying the fears of migrants in Tamil Nadu

Though a popular face, Mr. Kahsyap has found himself in the middle of various controversies. For the first time, an FIR was lodged against him in 2019 for “collecting illegal money” as he had allegedly posted a message asking for donations from the public through social media. FIRs have also been filed against him for allegedly endangering the life of a police official and supporting vandalism, after a statue of King Edward VII on the premises of Maharani Janki Kunwar Hospital in West Champaran district was damaged.

Alleging that he had beaten Kashmiri shop owners in Patna after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, police had arrested Mr. Kashyap. He contested the 2020 Assembly election from Chanpatia constituency as an Independent and finished third behind the BJP and Congress candidates. In his election affidavit, he had written that if he fails to fulfil promises made to people, they can lodge a police complaint against him.

The arrest by the Bihar Police in the T.N. rumours case is perhaps his biggest challenge yet. Sources in the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the State police said most of the videos circulated on social media, that sparked fears among migrants in T.N., were fake. In fact, one of the videos in which Bihari migrants were shown with injury on the forehead was reportedly shot in the Bengali Colony of Jakkanpur locality in Patna.

Earlier this month, a four-member committee that visited Tamil Nadu had submitted to the Bihar Chief Minister’s Office that the videos that created panic “were fake and motivated”.

Requesting anonymity, a senior EOU official told The Hindu, “We need to interrogate him further and several questions are unanswered now. However, in the primary interrogation he has revealed several things and also named a few politicians who were helping him.”

On Sunday evening, EOU officials had conducted raids at the Patna office of Sachtak and collected digital evidence related to the rumours case. Additional Director-General of Police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said Tamil Nadu might seek Mr. Kashyap’s custody for interrogation but they will have to approach the court for that.