GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK runs a family rule to uplift every family in Tamil Nadu, says Chief Minister Stalin

CM Stalin launched the web portal for the new scheme Neengal Nalama and interacting with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes

March 06, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 6 took issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who recently accused the DMK of perpetuating dynasty politics, and said that “it indeed is a family rule; a rule that uplifts every family in the State”.

“I need not explain to you that funds due to Tamil Nadu have been gradually reduced. The Prime Minister, who visited Chennai a few days ago, claimed that funds were being given directly to the people instead of being given to the State government. Had he said who received the funds we could have inquired whether they had got it or not,” Mr. Stalin said, launching the web portal for the new scheme Neengal Nalama and interacting with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said that people in eight districts were affected by natural disasters and the State government had sought ₹37,000 crore from the Centre. “Has the Prime Minister allotted even one rupee? How can he utter lies?,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that though the Centre had not allotted any money, the Tamil Nadu government had released ₹3,406.7 crore from Tamil Nadu’s Disaster Response Fund and government departments to provide relief to the people. “The government of Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin protects people’s interests. Your welfare is my welfare; the welfare of the Dravidian Model government and the Mother Tamil Nadu’s welfare. I work to protect your welfare. This government will continue to work for all of you,” he said.

Mr. Stalin further said that he used to get a lot of petitions when the government assumed office, but now he was not receiving petitions during his tour across Tamil Nadu since the government had fulfilled people’s requirements. “I am not seeing petitions in your hands. Instead I find happiness in your face testifying Anna’s slogan: let us see God in the smile of people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he never stopped with just announcing schemes for the people. “It is very important to implement them and ensure that it reaches the beneficiaries. Thousands of crore of rupees are allotted for each scheme even though the government is facing a financial crisis. I am particular that it should reach you,” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.