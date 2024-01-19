DMK forms three teams for election work, seat-sharing talks and preparation of manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha polls

January 19, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DMK on Friday, January 19, 2024, announced the formation of three teams for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year. These teams would be in charge of overseeing election work, holding seat-sharing talks and preparing the party’s election manifesto.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced the formation of a team to coordinate and oversee the party’s work for the general elections. This team includes Ministers K. N. Nehru, R. S. Bharathi, E. V. Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced a team to hold seat-sharing talks with alliance partners. The team would be led by T.R. Baalu with K. N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy, A. Raja and M.R.K. Panneerselvam as members.

Mr. Duraimurugan also announced a committee headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi to prepare the party’s manifesto. The members include T.K.S. Elangovan, A.K.S. Vijayan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, T.R.B. Raaja, Govi Chezhian, K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, M.M. Abdullah, Ezhilan Naganathan and Chennai Mayor R. Priya.