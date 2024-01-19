GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK forms three teams for election work, seat-sharing talks and preparation of manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Senior DMK leaders and Ministers are leading the teams, as per announcements from DMK president M.K. Stalin and the party’s general secretary Duraimurugan

January 19, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The teams will coordinate and oversee election work for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. File photograph

The teams will coordinate and oversee election work for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. File photograph | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The DMK on Friday, January 19, 2024, announced the formation of three teams for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year. These teams would be in charge of overseeing election work, holding seat-sharing talks and preparing the party’s election manifesto.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced the formation of a team to coordinate and oversee the party’s work for the general elections. This team includes Ministers K. N. Nehru, R. S. Bharathi, E. V. Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced a team to hold seat-sharing talks with alliance partners. The team would be led by T.R. Baalu with K. N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy, A. Raja and M.R.K. Panneerselvam as members.

Mr. Duraimurugan also announced a committee headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi to prepare the party’s manifesto. The members include T.K.S. Elangovan,  A.K.S. Vijayan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, T.R.B. Raaja, Govi Chezhian, K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, M.M. Abdullah, Ezhilan Naganathan and Chennai Mayor R. Priya.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.