Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK constitutes committees for seat-sharing, election manifesto and campaign

January 22, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ahead of the Parliamentary elections, the AIADMK on Monday, January 22, 2024 constituted four committees -- one each for seat-sharing with political parties in its alliance, drafting its election manifesto, planning its election campaign and deciding on election advertisements.

According to an announcement made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, members of the five-member committee that will decide on seat-sharing with political parties in its alliance are: senior leaders K.P. Munusamy, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, P. Thangamani, S.P. Velumani and P. Benjamin.

Senior functionaries Natham R. Viswanathan, C. Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, D. Jayakumar, C. Ve. Shanmugam, S. Semmalai, B. Valarmathi, O.S. Manian, R.B. Udhayakumar and Vaigaichelvan are in the 10-member committee constituted to prepare the AIADMK election manifesto.

Those in the 10-member committee constituted to plan the party’s election campaign are: senior leaders M. Thambi Durai, K.A. Sengottaiyan, N. Thalavaisundaram, Sellur K. Raju, P. Dhanapal, K.P. Anbazhagan, R. Kamaraj, S. Gokula Indira, Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and N.R. Sivapathi.

Senior functionaries C. Vijayabaskar, Kadambur C. Raju, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Agri S.S. Krishnamoorthy, P. Venugopal, V.P.B. Paramasivam, I.S. Inbadurai, S. Abdul Raheem, V.V.R. Raj Satyen and V.M. Rajalakshmi are in the 10-member committee constituted to decide on election advertisements.

In a party release, Mr. Palanisami called upon his party cadre to extend cooperation to these committees.