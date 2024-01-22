GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK constitutes committees for seat-sharing, election manifesto and campaign

An announcement to this effect was made by the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

January 22, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Ahead of the Parliamentary elections, the AIADMK on Monday, January 22, 2024 constituted four committees -- one each for seat-sharing with political parties in its alliance, drafting its election manifesto, planning its election campaign and deciding on election advertisements.

According to an announcement made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, members of the five-member committee that will decide on seat-sharing with political parties in its alliance are: senior leaders K.P. Munusamy, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, P. Thangamani, S.P. Velumani and P. Benjamin.

Senior functionaries Natham R. Viswanathan, C. Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, D. Jayakumar, C. Ve. Shanmugam, S. Semmalai, B. Valarmathi, O.S. Manian, R.B. Udhayakumar and Vaigaichelvan are in the 10-member committee constituted to prepare the AIADMK election manifesto.

Those in the 10-member committee constituted to plan the party’s election campaign are: senior leaders M. Thambi Durai, K.A. Sengottaiyan, N. Thalavaisundaram, Sellur K. Raju, P. Dhanapal, K.P. Anbazhagan, R. Kamaraj, S. Gokula Indira, Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and N.R. Sivapathi.

Senior functionaries C. Vijayabaskar, Kadambur C. Raju, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Agri S.S. Krishnamoorthy, P. Venugopal, V.P.B. Paramasivam, I.S. Inbadurai, S. Abdul Raheem, V.V.R. Raj Satyen and V.M. Rajalakshmi are in the 10-member committee constituted to decide on election advertisements.

In a party release, Mr. Palanisami called upon his party cadre to extend cooperation to these committees.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / state politics / Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.