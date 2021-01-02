DMK denies inviting Owaisi for meeting

Only alliance partners have been invited, says party

Amid claims by a section of the media that the DMK has invited Asaduddin Owaisi, president, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), for a meeting organised by the party’s minority wing on January 6 in Chennai, the party clarified that only leaders of alliance parties have been invited.

In a statement, the party’s minority wing secretary Dr. Masthan said reports in a section of media (that he had invited Mr. Owaisi) were not true. “The meeting will be chaired by our leader (M.K.Stalin) and attended by our alliance partners,” he said.

A section of media reported that Mr.Masthan went to Hyderabad to invite Mr.Owaisi for the meeting. This led to speculation that the DMK and AIMIM would come together to contest this year’s Assembly election.