Dhinakaran demands probe into death of medical student in Kanniyakumari district

The AMMK leader urged the T.N. government to take action, and to also ensure the safety of all women students at educational institutions

October 13, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday, October 12, 2023, urged the Tamil Nadu government to order a probe into the death of a medical student at a private medical college hostel in Kanniyakumari district.

In a social media post, Mr. Dhinakaran referred to reports that a postgraduate medical student was found dead in her hostel at a private medical college in Kulasekaram recently.

Citing reports that a letter from her alleging sexual harassment by a teacher was found, and that her father had lodged a police complaint, Mr. Dhinakaran urged the government to bring those responsible for her death to book.

He also insisted that the State government take steps to ensure the safety of women students at educational institutions.

