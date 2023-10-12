NMC asks medical colleges to have supportive environment for students

October 12, 2023 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday urged all medical colleges to foster a safe and supportive environment for students. The direction comes following the death of a 27-year-old PG medical student who died by suicide after alleged harassment by seniors in her hospital at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu earlier this week.

The commission held an emergency anti-ragging meeting on Wednesday and pledged to take stringent actions against any form of harassment within the medical community..

Expressing deep condolences to the family and friends, the commission noted that it is committed to a comprehensive investigation and ensuring justice for the victim.

In the emergency meeting, the NMC has directed the college to submit a detailed report on the incident by October 12. It has also ordered the institute to expedite the investigation into the alleged harassment.

Independent probe

“A formal letter will be sent to the State Directorate of Medical Education and Research [DMER] for an independent inquiry. The DMER is required to complete and submit its report within 15 days, ensuring a swift and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to Dr. Preety’s [name changed] tragic demise,” the official statement read.

Pending the inquiry of the incident, all matters of the college which are under consideration have been put on hold by the NMC.

“We aim to create an environment where students can focus on their education without fear or intimidation,” said Yogender Malik, member of the ethics and medical registration board, and head, media division at the NMC.