Tamil Nadu

Decision on extension of lockdown today

Taking stock: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviewing the situation at a meeting of officials in Chennai on Friday.  

The Tamil Nadu government will announce on Saturday whether or not the intense lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State will be extended beyond the morning of June 7.

On Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of officials to discuss the situation. An official said the decision would be announced formally on Saturday.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials were present.


