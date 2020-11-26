Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar claims 3 lives in Tamil Nadu, over 2.27 lakh persons in relief camps

An electric pole was damaged in Marakkanam due to Cyclone Nivar   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Cyclone Nivar has claimed three lives in Tamil Nadu, and over 2.27 lakh persons have been moved to relief camps as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, the State government said.

The cyclone made landfall during the night between November 25 and 26.

Click here for the live updates

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to visit cyclone-hit areas in Cuddalore district on Thursday afternoon.

According to figures available with officials, 2,27,317 persons, including 94,105 women and 40,182 children were in 3,085 relief camps across the State. Officials said the figures were not final, as reports were still coming in.

Banana plantations on over 14 acre were damaged. Over 100 tiled houses and huts were damaged.

The cattle loss stood at 26 and about 400 trees had fallen and all of them were removed. About two dozen electric poles fell and they were replaced.

