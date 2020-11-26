Nivar causes damage in Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts

Trees and electricity polls fell and banana plantations were damaged in many places due to gusty wind

Heavy rain and gusty wind due to cyclone Nivar caused some damage to property in Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts. These districts have been receiving heavy rain as the system is set to cross Vellore on Thursday morning.

In Vellore, a total of five huts were damaged, 15 trees and four electricity poles fell due to the wind, approximately 14 acres of banana plantation were damaged. A total of 474 persons have been accommodated in 16 relief centres.

In Tirupathur district, one hut was damaged, three trees and two electricity poles fell and one acre of banana plantation was destroyed. A total of 480 persons have been shifted to 14 relief centres.

Meanwhile in Ranipet district, one calf died, five huts and two tiled houses were damaged and nine trees fell due to the wind. “It started raining heavily in Vellore and neighbouring districts. All the water bodies are being monitored,” said an official from Vellore.

People living in low-lying areas have been shifted to shelters. “The entire government machinery is prepared,” the official added. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel in 16 fire stations in the three districts are also on alert.