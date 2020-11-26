Cyclone Nivar: DMDK calls for relief measures on a war-footing

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant on Thursday urged the State government to take measures on a war-footing in areas affected by Cyclone Nivar.

In a statement, he noted that many areas in Chennai have been flooded due to heavy rains and the State government and Greater Chennai Corporation should take measures to clear the water logging. Mr. Vijayakant urged the State government to provide food and other relief materials to the affected people.

Besides clearing the water logging, the government should ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not spread and also repair the roads which have been damaged due to the cyclone, the statement said.