Cyclone Michaung | T.N. CM Stalin seeks immediate release of ₹5,060 crore from Centre, as interim relief

The CM also asked the Union government to send a team to inspect affected areas in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram

December 06, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
People wading out into stagnant water mixed with oil on Manali High Road in Tiruvottiyur in Chennai, after cyclonic storm Michaung led to heavy rains pounding the city

People wading out into stagnant water mixed with oil on Manali High Road in Tiruvottiyur in Chennai, after cyclonic storm Michaung led to heavy rains pounding the city | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 5, seeking ₹5,060 crore as interim relief to rectify the damage incurred by Cyclone Michaung earlier this week.

While interacting with the media earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Stalin had said that the State government was planning to seek ₹5,000 crore as interim relief.

According to a press release by the government, Mr. Stalin, in his letter, had pointed out that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, witnessed unprecedented rainfall because of the cyclone. Roads, bridges, public buildings and other infrastructure had incurred damages in these four districts, especially in the Greater Chennai Corporation area. The release said the Chief Minister had explained this in detail in his letter and sought ₹ 5,060 to be released immediately as interim relief.

The CM further said that a detailed assessment of the damage had begun and a request for additional funds will be made once a detailed report on the impact is prepared. The Chief Minister also requested that a team be sent by the Union government to inspect the affected areas.

