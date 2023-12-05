Michaung: T.N. to seek an interim relief of ₹5,000 crore from Union govt.

December 05, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to seek an interim relief of ₹5,000 crore from the Union government for the damage incurred during the torrential rain that pounded Chennai and neighbouring districts, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Stalin said the unprecedented rain had affected residential areas and roads, which were in need of repair. “We will write to the Union government for an allocation of ₹5,000 crore. DMK MPs would speak in Parliament about it,” he said.

Replying to a query about relief, he said: “We have sought funds from the Union government. Let us see what they say. Depending on what they say and considering our financial resources, we will do what is possible.”

Asked about the non-resumption of electricity supply in some areas, Mr. Stalin said power supply had resumed in 75% areas. It could not be restored in the remaining areas owing water stagnation. Moreover, electric poles had fallen in some places. “Power supply has not been restored as a precautionary measure. It would be set right either today [Dec 5] or tomorrow.”

Comparing the recent downpour with the 2015 rains that led to flooding in Chennai, Mr. Stalin

said, “Due to the precautionary measures and swift relief operations, loss of lives and other issues have reduced considerably. As many as 199 individuals died during 2015 floods. But, only seven died during the rains now. In fact, this should not have happened. But, it happened due to unavoidable circumstances.”

Pointing out that water from Chembarambakkam was released without any plan in 2015, which was the major reason was flooding that year, he contended, “That [2015] was an artificial flood. This [now] is natural flood.” Water was being released from Chembarambakkam in advance and hence the situation could be managed, he said.

As for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s criticism over the water stagnation in Chennai notwithstanding the DMK government spending over ₹4,000 crore for flood mitigation works, Mr. Stalin said: “I don’t want to politicise the issue. But, since he has repeated the charge, I would say it was only because ₹4,000 crore was spent, Chennai escaped the greater fury of the huge rain after 47 years. It was possible only because of meticulous planning and implementation.”

Mr. Stalin visited relief camps at Kannappar Thidal, Elephant Gate and a special medical camp at Kalyanapuram and distributed relief material to people. Ministers K.N. Nehru and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Appreciate your solidarity, comrade Pinarayi Vijayan grateful for your outreach. Chennai is steadily recovering, and your genuine concern on behalf of the people of Kerala warms our hearts. Together, we’ll overcome this challenge.”

DMK MPs seek relief Meanwhile, the DMK members raised the flood issue in both the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday and urged the Centre to provide ₹5,000 crore as interim relief. They also demanded that a Central team visit the State and make an assessment of the damage caused by the cyclone.

In the Lok Sabha, DMK leader T.R. Baalu raised the issue during Zero Hour and said how Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and State government officials had been working hard to provide relief. In the Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva reiterated the Tamil Nadu government’s demand for an interim central assistance to provide relief to the people and rebuild infrastructure damaged by torrential rains in five districts of Tamil Nadu.