Cyclone Burevi: Amit Shah speaks to TN Chief Minister

The Union Home Minister said he had assured the State of support from the Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami over the phone on Thursday morning, to enquire about Cyclone Burevi, whose landfall is expected along the Tamil Nadu coast between December 3 and 4. Mr. Shah assured all possible help to Tamil Nadu by the Centre.

“Have spoken to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Mr. Palaniswami to discuss about Cyclone Burevi.