Tamil Nadu

Modi speaks to CM, assures all support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, over phone, to discuss the situation emerging due to Cyclone Burevi, and assured the State of all possible support from the Centre.

“Had a telephone conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @EPSTamilNadu Ji. We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the State due to Cyclone Burevi. The Centre will provide all possible support to T.N. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

An official release by the State government said that Mr. Modi commended the Chief Minister over the low number of deaths due to Cyclone Nivar. Mr. Palaniswami discussed the steps taken by the State government to face Cyclone Burevi, with Mr. Modi.

