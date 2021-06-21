Congress praises move to form economic panel

The constitution of an Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister comprising Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Centre Aravind Subramanian, Development Economist Jean Dreze and former Union Finance Secretary S. Narayan was the right move to take Tamil Nadu ahead on the path of growth, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said on Monday.

Welcoming the committee announced in the Governor’s address in the State Assembly, Mr. Alagiri said the advice of these eminent persons would go a long way in helping the growth of the State in all sectors.

“The Governor’s address has laid out very clearly the vision of how Tamil Nadu is going to go on the path of growth” he said.

At the same time, he said, the DMK government had the tough task of setting right the State finances, as the previous AIADMK government had left a massive debt burden of ₹5 lakh crore on the State. “The DMK government has the responsibility of ensuring social justice. The Governor’s address has made it clear that revenue growth will be ensured and several development schemes will be fulfilled,” he said.

He welcomed the announcement of a committee to look into legal aspects to ban NEET in the State.

Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai termed it a historic address. “The Governor’s address has fulfilled the promises made by the government within two months of coming to power. The announcement of a separate agriculture budget is also welcome,” he said.