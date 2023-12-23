GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Communal forces will never emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu soil, says Stalin

December 23, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

December 23, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin address a gathering during Christmas celebrations at Don Bosco school in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.VEDHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin address a gathering during Christmas celebrations at Don Bosco school in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.VEDHAN

CHENNAI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday asserted that communal forces will never emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu soil.

“The DMK strives for unity and harmony. In our Dravidian model of government people of all sects are living in peace and harmony. A certain group does not like it and is desperate to stop it,” he said, speaking at Christmas celebrations organised at Don Bosco School in Perambur.

Mr. Stalin said the ₹6,000 cash relief had been provided to 98% of beneficiaries in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Another 5 lakh applications have been received and it will be reviewed and the amount will be distributed. Similarly, relief announced for the Southern districts will also be distributed soon, he said.

Mr. Stalin also took a jibe at AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami. He should have joined hands and worked with the government in this time of calamity. But he is engaged in doing cheap politics, he charged.

A few days back, Mr. Palaniswami had claimed that AIADMK was the saviour of the minorities and is showing sudden affection towards the community, Mr. Stalin said.

He said Mr. Palaniswami blindly supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abrogation of Article 370 and the triple Talaq Bill and gave a lame explanation that it was done due to alliance compulsions. He had still not spoken against the BJP though he claimed that the AIADMK was out of the alliance with the BJP.

He said everybody should work towards ensuring victory for the INDIA alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

