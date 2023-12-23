Contributions made to CM Relief Fund

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
December 23, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Pitchandi, Deputy Speaker and Kovi Chezhian, Government Chief Whip in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday met Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat and handed over cheques totalling ₹1,27,04,500 as contribution to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards relief and rescue operation in the cyclone Michaung affected areas.

The contribution included one month’s salary of Ministers and DMK Legislatures, according to an official release.

The newly elected members of Madras High Court Advocates Association including its president Advocate G Mohanakrishnan, vice president Arivazhagan , secretary K Krishnakumar among others met the Chief Minister and got is wishes and also presented a cheque of ₹1 lakh towards Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Senior Advocate and DMK MP P Wilson was also present.

