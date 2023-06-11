Chennai suburban train bound for Tiruvallur derails near Vyasarpadi railway station

June 11, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

A suburban train proceeding from Moore Market complex suburban station in Chennai to Tiruvallur derailed on Sunday (June 11, 2023) morning causing hardships for commuters. None was hurt.

The derailment took place when the wheels of the second coach of the electrical multiple unit (EMU) rake derailed while it was proceeding on the slow line between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations, a senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said.

A suburban #train operating between Chennai-#Tiruvallur derailed near Basin bridge #railway station on Sunday. Only 2 days ago, an empty coach of #JanShatabdi#train derailed near Basin Bridge junction in #Chennai when it was being taken to yard for cleaning.



🎥: @bkjothipic.twitter.com/2MHqXNf3hl — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) June 11, 2023

The maintenance staff of the Chennai division rushed to the derailment spot and are engaged in restoring the train operation. The derailment which happened at around 10 a.m. resulted in several commuters getting off the train and walking to the nearby Perambur bus terminus.

The derailment resulted in train services from the Tiruvallur and Avadi stretch also having to be stopped for more than one-hour with a few trains having been detained at Perambur and Villivakkam stations, the railway officials said.

Third derailment in a week

Only two days ago, an empty coach of Jan Shatabdi train derailed near Basin Bridge junction in Chennai when it was being taken to yard for cleaning work on June 9.

Earlier on June 8, the fourth carriage of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train that was headed towards Mettupalayam from Coonoor derailed just a few metres after departing from the Coonoor railway station. No one was injured.