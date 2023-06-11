HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai suburban train bound for Tiruvallur derails near Vyasarpadi railway station

This is the third incident of train derailment to be reported in Tamil Nadu and second incident to be occurring near Basin Bridge junction, in the past four days

June 11, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The wheel of the last coach of the suburban train operating between Chennai-Tiruvallur that left from Chennai Central station derailed near the Basin Bridge railway junction on June 11, 2023

The wheel of the last coach of the suburban train operating between Chennai-Tiruvallur that left from Chennai Central station derailed near the Basin Bridge railway junction on June 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A suburban train proceeding from Moore Market complex suburban station in Chennai to Tiruvallur derailed on Sunday (June 11, 2023) morning causing hardships for commuters. None was hurt.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

The derailment took place when the wheels of the second coach of the electrical multiple unit (EMU) rake derailed while it was proceeding on the slow line between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations, a senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said.

The maintenance staff of the Chennai division rushed to the derailment spot and are engaged in restoring the train operation. The derailment which happened at around 10 a.m. resulted in several commuters getting off the train and walking to the nearby Perambur bus terminus. 

ALSO READ
Empty coach of Jan Shatabdi train derails in Chennai while being taken to yard for cleaning

The derailment resulted in train services from the Tiruvallur and Avadi stretch also having to be stopped for more than one-hour with a few trains having been detained at Perambur and Villivakkam stations, the railway officials said. 

Third derailment in a week

Only two days ago, an empty coach of Jan Shatabdi train derailed near Basin Bridge junction in Chennai when it was being taken to yard for cleaning work on June 9.

Earlier on June 8, the fourth carriage of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train that was headed towards Mettupalayam from Coonoor derailed just a few metres after departing from the Coonoor railway station. No one was injured.

Related Topics

Chennai / railway accident / indian railways / railway / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.